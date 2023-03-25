TK's Surf & Turf Kitchen helps kick off first-ever Denver Black Restaurant Week

Denver's first-ever Black Restaurant Week is here! All around the metro area, food enthusiasts are enthusiastically getting in on the action to support Black restauranteurs.

One participating restaurant is TK's Surf & Turf Kitchen in Aurora, cooking up its specialties for the occasion. The moment you step in the door, you hear the sizzle of the grill, then smell the scrumptious seafood and feel the warmth. Owner Tyler Kanwai told CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White his goal and passion is making visitors feel like family.

"We wouldn't be here without our customers. We're thankful to be here. You come to the door, and you're greeted. You just feel that personal touch."

He opened his restaurant during the pandemic in October 2020 and says seafood takes him back to his childhood.

"Crab or lobster, and shrimp, steak, whatever tickles your fancy. It's a match made in heaven to be honest. Growing up, my dad was a chef, and you talk about excited? That thrill is the thrill I impress upon my customers now. It's a comfort thing. It's something you've got to do every single day. And once you have that first bite it might change your whole day," he said with a laugh.

Kanwai's best seller is called "The Works:" Two crab clusters, 12 shrimp, one lobster tail, chopped sausage, and special sauce. TK's Surf & Turf Kitchen is giving guests a discount, offering 10% off two or more orders of The Works during Black Restaurant Week.

Kanwai says it's empowering to see the community come together with purpose. "Being that there aren't many Black restaurant owners, it really creates a sense of identity for us. Not just locally but across the country."

Black Restaurant Week runs March 17-26. For a full list of all participating restaurants, click here: https://blackrestaurantweeks.com/