Thunderstorms prompt FAA to issue ground stop at Denver International Airport

Heat cranks up for the weekend, with a few storms possible in Denver

A round of storms moving through Colorado on Friday prompted the FAA to issue a ground stop for Denver International Airport.

The FAA issued the ground stop at 4:15 p.m. and is in effect until 5:30 p.m. As the rain continues east through Friday evening, Colorado could see some significant rainfall in Douglas and Larimer Counties.

The National Weather Service Boulder issued a special weather statement for Adams County until 5:15 p.m., warning of possible hail and 50 mph winds. They said storms near Greeley and south into the Front Range could bring lightning, brief periods of heavy rain and small hail to the area.