Watch CBS News
Local News

Thunderstorms prompt FAA to issue ground stop at Denver International Airport

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Heat cranks up for the weekend, with a few storms possible in Denver
Heat cranks up for the weekend, with a few storms possible in Denver 02:25

A round of storms moving through Colorado on Friday prompted the FAA to issue a ground stop for Denver International Airport.

The FAA issued the ground stop at 4:15 p.m. and is in effect until 5:30 p.m. As the rain continues east through Friday evening, Colorado could see some significant rainfall in Douglas and Larimer Counties.

The National Weather Service Boulder issued a special weather statement for Adams County until 5:15 p.m., warning of possible hail and 50 mph winds. They said storms near Greeley and south into the Front Range could bring lightning, brief periods of heavy rain and small hail to the area.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.