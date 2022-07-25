Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: More heavy rain and flooding concerns coming later this week

By Dave Aguilera, Ashton Altieri

/ CBS Colorado

Much Quieter Start To The Week!
Much Quieter Start To The Week! 01:32

After a weekend of wild weather across the state, the pattern for a little less heat and wetter thunderstorms will be with us for the new work week.

Flash flooding was a major problem for several burn scars Sunday. Including the Cameron Peak, Calwood and Hayman burn areas. Flash flooding also created dangerous problems in Colorado Springs, Fort Morgan and many areas on the eastern plains into Sunday evening. Some areas picking up anywhere from a half inch to 4 inches of rain!

kcnc-weather2.png
Credit: CBS4
kcnc-weather.png
Credit: CBS4

The first few days of the new week will inch back to the upper 80s and lower 90s along the Front Range and the Eastern Plains with isolated afternoon/evening thunderstorms mainly over the southern 2/3rds of our state. The chance for rain around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday is so low we're leaving it out of the forecast.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

The next big thing will be another cold front and monsoon surge on Thursday and Friday. This will bring back low 80s and the threat of heavy rains and possible hail with several storms.

day-4.png
Credit: CBS4

Confidence is high enough that widespread rain and the potential for flash flooding will impact Colorado on Thursday that CBS News Colorado has declared a First Alert Weather Day.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera grew up in Colorado. He is an Emmy Award winner who was born in Pueblo. He has worked in every television market in the state and has been at CBS4 a long time .. since 1993!

First published on July 24, 2022 / 7:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.