Thunderbirds, aerial performers delight crowds at Great Colorado Air Show

Residents and visitors gathered at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport on Saturday and Sunday as the U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds performed stunning aerial maneuvers and high-speed formations.

The Thunderbirds perform for audiences around the world, demonstrating the high-performance capabilities of the Air Force. Eight F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots, including six demonstration pilots, perform a thrilling mix of formation and solo routines.

The show headliner was joined by multiple other aerial performances by Red Thunder Air Shows, the West Coast Rhino Demo Team, Wings of Blue parajumpers and more. Guests also had a chance to see several static displays highlighting the history of aviation including:

USAF F-16

USN C-20 (Gulfstream IV)

USAF T-53 (Cirrus 22)

USAF T-41 (Cessna 172)

USAFA Glider

DC-3

Piper Cub

Spad XIII

Fokker D.VII

Loveland residents took to social media earlier this week to share their excitement and photos of the aircraft as they arrived. Crowds filled the area around the airport, and even the shores of the nearby Houts Reservoir, to watch the show, which sold out on Saturday.