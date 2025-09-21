Local Great Colorado Air Show 2025





CBS Four pilots fly in a diamond formation to demonstrate their technical skills.

Waving from the cockpit Great Colorado Air Show A pilot waves from the cockpit of their jet before takeoff.

Flying in formation Great Colorado Air Show Pilots fly in a tight formation overhead.

Great Colorado Air Show crowds Great Colorado Air Show Visitors watch performance overhead as many record the excitement.

Parachute performance Great Colorado Air Show A performer parachutes over the crowd at the Great Colorado Air Show.

Signing autographs Great Colorado Air Show Pilots sign autographs and chat with visitors to the air show.

On the way Great Colorado Air Show A pilot taxis down the runway after landing.

Close encounter Great Colorado Air Show A pilot flies low as crowds look on.

Dizzying heights Great Colorado Air Show A pilot quickly rotates as they descend, leaving a vapor trail in the shape of a corkscrew.

Standby Great Colorado Air Show Jets parked on the tarmac before aerial performance.

Sold out show Great Colorado Air Show Crowds gather around a static display at the air show, filling the tarmac.

Zipping by Great Colorado Air Show A pilot zips by as crowds watch from the tarmac.