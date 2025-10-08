Three people stabbed in fight outside of Aurora restaurant, one arrested

Three people were stabbed when a fight between two groups broke out outside of an Aurora area restaurant on Tuesday.

According to the Aurora Police Department, two women began to physically fight near a restaurant in the 14000 block of E. Alameda Avenue. They said the boyfriend of one of those women, later identified as Thiago Figueroa-Zeballos, jumped into the fight and stabbed the other woman. That woman's mother then reportedly stabbed Figueroa-Zeballos, who retaliated and stabbed her as well.

The three people who were stabbed were taken to local hospitals for treatment of varying degrees of injuries, authorities said. The fourth woman involved in the fight suffered minor injuries, they added, but she was not taken to a hospital for treatment.

Thiago Figueroa-Zeballos Aurora Police Department

After he was treated, authorities arrested Figueroa-Zeballos and booked him into the Aurora Detention Center. He is facing charges of first-degree assault.

APD said the daughter has an active restraining order against Figueroa-Zeballos's girlfriend. Once she is released from the hospital, police said she will likely face charges for her role in the fight. They added that her identity will be released at that time.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said additional charges could be filed against Figueroa-Zeballos, the older woman, and her daughter as the investigation continues.