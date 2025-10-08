Three people stabbed in fight outside of Aurora restaurant, one arrested Three people were stabbed when a fight between two groups broke out outside of an Aurora area restaurant on Tuesday. According to the Aurora Police Department, two women began to physically fight near a restaurant in the 14000 block of E. Alameda Avenue on Tuesday. They said the boyfriend of one of those women, later identified as Thiago Figueroa-Zeballos, jumped into the fight and stabbed the other woman. That woman's mother then reportedly stabbed Figueroa-Zeballos, who retaliated and stabbed her as well.