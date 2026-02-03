Watch CBS News
Three children discovered in trunk of suspected drunk driver's vehicle in Denver metro area

By
Christa Swanson
Police in the Denver metro area made an alarming discovery during the recent arrest of a suspected drunk driver when they found three children in the trunk of the car.

Westminster police officers pulled over the vehicle after they say they witnessed the driver, Thomas Michael Raiola, behaving recklessly near City Center Drive and 93rd Avenue. The officers reported there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle. According to body camera footage released by the Westminster Police Department, Raiola denied drinking and initially agreed to do roadside maneuvers, but later changed his mind.

According to the police department, Raiola told officers, "My kids are in the trunk," after the officers placed him in handcuffs.

westminster-kids-in-trunk-drunk-driver.png
Westminster Police Department

"Sure enough, three kids were in the trunk. We'd like to point out it was also freezing temps outside during this stop. Luckily, the kids were unharmed," the department said.

The officers also said they recovered several bottles of alcohol from the vehicle.

Raiola was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail. He is facing charges of DUI, reckless driving, failure to provide a valid insurance and three counts of child abuse.

thomas-michael-raiola-westminster-police.jpg
Thomas Michael Raiola   Westminster Police Department

Authorities said the officers contacted CPS, and the children were later released to family members.

