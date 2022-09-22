Threats continue to take toll on schools, libraries and mental health

A string of recent threats of violence against schools across Colorado, and the nation, has families on edge and safety officials on high alert.

"We're seeing an uptick in individuals that like to cause chaos and like to disrupt environments," said Jeff Pierson, interim Executive Director of the Department of School Safety with Jefferson County Public Schools. "They're going after schools because they understand the chaos, anxiety and the fear to some degree that they can impose on these large systems. It's like a game to them. It's extremely frustrating."

Pierson is also a former principal. He knows firsthand the fear these threats of violence can create, and how law enforcement must respond.

"We have to take every tip, every call seriously," he told CBS News Colorado's Kelly Werthmann. "We take it seriously, we respond to it. I think we've done a really good job of trying to not let it completely impact what we do."

The threats did, however, completely impact students at several Colorado schools and terrified thousands of students. Some schools went on lockdown, others canceled classes for an entire day. While they turned out to be bogus threats, Pierson said they leave a lasting impact.

"It causes anxiety," he said. "It causes another level of fear, and our parents every day are already in fear of what's going on when they send their kids to our schools."

More threats forced the closure of all 27 locations of the Denver Public Library on Wednesday. Pierson said those threats are a bit baffling to authorities, but they're no less determined to find those responsible even if they are hiding behind computers."

"We have to send a message that these individuals who are responsible for this," he said, "we have to take it to the next level and help them understand that we're not going to put up with this."

Denver Police say they continue to investigate the threat.

"The preliminary findings indicate the message was sent from outside of Colorado. Additionally, a number of similar threats have been sent to libraries in other states. As a precaution, Denver Police will conduct extra patrols around Denver Public Library locations," the department said in a statement.

All Denver Public Library locations, with the exception of locations currently closed for renovations or maintenance, will reopen on their normal schedules on Thursday.

"As a public serving entity - we take all threats seriously and prioritize the safety of our staff and customers," the library system said in a statement. "We continue to work with local law enforcement and City partners to investigate the digital threat."