Thousands march in "No Kings" rally in Colorado's conservative Douglas County

By
Chierstin Susel
The 'No Kings' rallies to protest President Trump and his administration drew large crowds around the country on Saturday. The organizer of one of the events in Douglas County, a conservative area in the Denver metro area, Heidi Bonilla, expected 1,000 people to attend, but it appeared they may have surpassed that number. 

Between Parker and Castle Rock protests, thousands gathered in opposition to the president in conservative Douglas County.

Both rallies remained peaceful and, for many, it felt good to join forces and take a stand against an administration they are simply unhappy with. 

"There are thousands of us just here and in Parker right now," said one protester. "That feels so good to know we are not alone; we are not a minority in this county the way we're portrayed."

The rallies also gave the opportunity for people with a multitude of concerns to express them. 

"I lost a lot of guys in Vietnam, also lost guys in Desert Shield, Desert Storm," said a protester and U.S. Air Force veteran. "To me, that's the reason why I'm wearing this; don't forget about the fallen. And he doesn't care about the military. He really doesn't."

"I've been an advocate in the Alzheimer's community for over 30 years," said a protester who attended both Parker and Castle Rock rallies. "I am not going to accept reductions in funding for Alzheimer's research from this administration."

There were many people in Castle Rock who spoke with CBS Colorado who attended protests in other areas, such as Littleton or Parker earlier, and then made their way down to Castle Rock to make a day out of it all.

