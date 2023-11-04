Watch CBS News
Local News

Thousands gather for Día de los Muertos festival in Denver's Civic Center Park

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Thousands of people gathered at Civic Center Park on Saturday for the Día de los Muertos festival. The "Day of the Dead" event was rescheduled from the past weekend due to bitterly cold temperatures and snow.

dia-da-los-murtos-01-concatenated-180558-frame-0.jpg
Thousands of people gathered at Civic Center Park on Saturday for the Día de los Muertos festival. CBS

On Saturday, the weather was sunny and temperatures were in the 60s. The festival featured food vendors, live music, drinks, exhibitors, Catrina contest, games, an alter exhibition and a floats exhibition. 

dia-da-los-murtos-01-concatenated-180558-frame-15440.jpg
The Dia de los Muertos festival featured food vendors, live music, drinks, exhibitors, Catrina contest, games, an alter exhibition and a floats exhibition. 

The festival was sponsored by Viva Colorado.  Day of the Dead is a holiday widely observed in Mexico and traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 or 2. 

dia-da-los-murtos-01-concatenated-180558-frame-9046.jpg
The Day of the Dead is a holiday widely observed in Mexico and traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 or 2.  CBS
Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 4, 2023 / 7:17 PM MDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.