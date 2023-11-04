Thousands gather for Día de los Muertos festival in Denver's Civic Center Park

Thousands of people gathered at Civic Center Park on Saturday for the Día de los Muertos festival. The "Day of the Dead" event was rescheduled from the past weekend due to bitterly cold temperatures and snow.

On Saturday, the weather was sunny and temperatures were in the 60s. The festival featured food vendors, live music, drinks, exhibitors, Catrina contest, games, an alter exhibition and a floats exhibition.

The festival was sponsored by Viva Colorado. Day of the Dead is a holiday widely observed in Mexico and traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 or 2.

