Día de Los Muertos, "Day of the Day" honors those loved ones who have passed

Dia de Los Muertos honors those loved ones who have passed

Celebrations for Día de Los Muertos also known as "Day of the Dead" officially begin Nov. 1 and will continue through the weekend.

In Denver on Wednesday one of the longest-running celebrations in the city for Día de Los Muertos took place. The ancient indigenous celebration aims to welcome back loved ones who have passed.

Carlos Castaneda is one of the event organizers and the director of the Grupo Tláloc Danza Azteca.

"It is my favorite holiday because it gives me an opportunity to celebrate with those that have gone before us," expressed Castaneda.

Castaneda has been part of this event and celebration for decades.

"This particular celebration here has been going on in the community since 1982," said Castaneda.

According to event organizers, Día de Los Muertos is an ancient indigenous ceremony meant to honor the lives and legacies of our friends and family members who have passed on from this world, with traditional dance, poetry, food, and community gathering.

It's both a celebration of the cyclical nature of life and death together and a time to invite their ancestors to walk among them so they know we have not forgotten them.

The event was put on by Activist Nita Gonzales of Nuevo Amancer, Denver District 1 councilwoman Amanda Sandoval, Denver District 4 councilwoman Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, and Carlos Castaneda, director of Grupo Tláloc Danza Azteca.

The event was held at La Raza Park for the third time in a row and it was decorated with 27 altars.

Including personal altars as Castaneda honored his loved ones with one of his own.

"On this day I remember my twin sister, she actually passed away two years ago tomorrow, this gives me a time not to mourn, but to celebrate her life," said Castaneda.

Similar celebrations will continue throughout the weekend as Viva Colorado also looks to host their first festival and parade which will feature Catrinas, a sacred symbol that is rooted in Mexican culture.

It symbolizes the way Mexican people see death and the afterlife. The parade will also feature floats, décor made by volunteers and a community altar.

Jonathan Garcia, president of Viva Colorado says he encourages people to bring pictures of their loved ones to the community altar which will be featured at the festival which will be at Civic Center Park.

"It took a lot of education, took a lot of time and passion from different artists that came together to create this," said Garcia.

At both celebrations, people prepare for the spirits through these ofrendas also known as altars that include photos of those who have passed, sugar skulls which represent death and rebirth as well as favorite foods and items of those who have passed.

"We do not celebrate death, we celebrate life, we celebrate that they are still with us," said Garcia.

The Day of the Dead Festival will take place Nov. 4, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Civic Center Park. There will be food, vendors, live music, drinks and contests.

The parade has been postponed due to a snowstorm over the weekend to Friday, Nov. 3, starting at 7:00 pm on Santa Fe Drive.