Thousands brave cold in Denver anti-Trump protest as part of nationwide network of "Hands Off!" events

Despite the colder weather on Saturday, thousands showed up at the Colorado State Capitol in downtown Denver to voice their displeasure with the state of the nation as part of a network of demonstrations dubbed "Hands Off!"

Among the crowd were supporters of many causes: Palestinian liberation, Ukrainian solidarity, preserving the national parks, LGBTQ rights, immigrants' rights, trans rights, and women's rights, just to name a few. Organizers for the event say millions of people turned out at 1,300 events in all 50 states.

CBS News Colorado's cameras were at events in Boulder, Denver, Fort Collins, and Loveland.

Demonstrators hold up signs during the nationwide "Hands Off" protest against U.S. President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, at the Colorado Capital in Denver, Colorado on April 5, 2025. JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Warvi came out for veterans. He says the recent government cuts spearheaded by Elon Musk and DOGE are unfair to those who served.

"Cutting things because 'I don't like it' is no way to treat veterans," said Warvi.

Despite their differences, everyone who turned out had one thing in common. Displeasure with President Trump and the way he is running the government.

The event kicked off with speeches from community leaders and elected officials, including Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. Ever since President Trump took office for his second term, Weiser says his office has been defending the rights of Coloradans from the president's actions.

"We can't sit idly by," Weiser said. "We're going to court, and we're winning."

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser speaks to a crowd of protesters at the State Capitol in Denver on Saturday, April 5, 2025. CBS

He also says that if the actions of the Trump administration are causing you stress and anxiety, take this as proof that you aren't alone.

"Together we must stand strong. we must stand on the principles on which this nation was built. We must continue to use our voice to fight for people," he said.

After the official orations, the crowd marched through the streets of downtown Denver, stopping traffic.

About a thousand protesters marched up Colfax Avenue to Speer Boulevard, breaking off from a protest of several thousand others at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Saturday, April 5, 2025. CBS

Warvi says that after this, it should be clear to Colorado's elected officials what these people want them to do: oppose the Trump administration and its agenda.

"If you're in Congress, you took an oath to support the Constitution, just like I did when I was in the military," Warvi said. "Obey the Constitution, obey the laws of this nation, and do your job."