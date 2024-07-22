Thousands of unclaimed bags fill Delta Airlines baggage claim at Denver International Airport

Thousands of people are without their luggage after Delta Airlines experienced significant flight operation disruptions over the weekend. The airline had to cancel thousands of flights on Saturday, Sunday and Monday after the worldwide CrowdStrike outage.

While nearly every airline in the United States was impacted by the outage, Delta Airlines appeared to be the only airline still navigating major issues connected to the outage at Denver International Airport by Monday.

On the fifth level baggage claim area, only Delta had thousands of luggage bags scattered around their claim.

"I was a little nervous when I walked up and saw the sea of luggage," said Amy Clifton, a Delta customer.

Clifton and her husband were in Colorado on business and then vacation. They purchased flights home to Atlanta via Delta with the hope of being home by Monday afternoon. However, Delta's system and lack of available staffing have snowballed into a third consecutive day of major cancellations.

"I heard a worker say the bags behind us have been here for a few days,* Clifton told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas.

Unlike many, the Clifton's quickly reclaimed their bags even after checking them in. However, many others either departed Colorado or left the airport in recent days without knowing where their bags were.

Delta Airlines told CBS News this outage came amid their busiest travel weekend of the entire summer.

The Clifton's said they couldn't be rebooked until more than 48 hours after their initial flight.

"Now we are thinking it might be better to get a car and drive 21 hours home, we aren't sure what to do yet," Clifton said.

Others, like Amanda Harrison, said they went more than 24 hours without their baggage. She was supposed to leave Denver on Sunday before her flight was canceled.

"I found out it was an indefinite time before my bag was going to be back,* Harrison said. "It was a little nerve-wracking because all my stuff was in here and I don't have any clothes, I am wearing my dad's clothes."

Luckily, Harrison located her bag 24 hours after her flight was supposed to leave.