Thornton police search for suspect in August burglary on E. 94th Drive
Police in Thornton are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary that happened last month. The burglary happened at a residence on Aug. 23 on East 94th Drive.
Police are asking that anyone who recognizes the man or has home security footage of him in the neighborhood to call the Thornton Police Department at (720) 977-5124.
