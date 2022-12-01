Thornton Fire Department's 'test-to-treat' unit tests underserved communities for COVID, RSV and flu

BY JASMINE ARENAS-CAMPOS

The Thornton Fire Department is the only fire department in the state to run a mobile COVID-19 "test-to-treat" unit.

The program is designed to aim at those most at risk and in underserved communities. Through a FEMA grant, the department is able to help people test for COVID, the Flu or RSV and even receive treatment for free.

Nick Bean, an ER nurse for UC Health and for the Thornton Fire Department, says right now emergency rooms need help.

"Right now with RSV, COVID and Flu … ERs are extremely busy," said Bean.

The Thornton Fire Department's mobile COVID-19 test-to-treat unit aims to be that resource for the people living in Thornton and outside the area, by providing those experiencing symptoms with services similar to what the emergency room would offer.

"The big thing is we test them …we can test them for FLU, RSV and COVID, in the field we are able to give them nebulizers, we are also allowed to give medications to help symptoms and if they test positive for COVID we can give them Paxlovid " added Bean.

The program can also provide patients with access to a telehealth physician consultation, providing everything an emergency room would provide in a visit.

"We are trying to keep people out of the hospital and give them good care at home," said Bean.

The fire department wants people to depend on the mobile unit when dealing with a winter trifecta emergency, instead of calling 911. Sean Vanhoutn a paramedic for Thornton Fire says often times people call the emergency line when complaining about flu-like symptoms and those calls could simply go to their test and treat unit.

"If you have flu-like symptoms, really decreasing the desire to call 911 and utilizing this system instead," said Vanhoutn.

Kids as young as five can get tested and treated for RSV at their clinic.

For those who live in the city of Thornton the fire department is responding to house calls, but for those outside of the city, you can schedule an appointment at the Thornton fire department's station's 5 test to treat clinic.

The clinic is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information click here: https://www.thorntonco.gov/public-safety/fire-department/Pages/test-to-treat-program.aspx