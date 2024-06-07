Third unprovoked elk attack in recent days investigated in Estes Park, Colorado

Another unprovoked elk attack has occurred in Estes Park, the third such attack in recent days. In the attack that happened Friday morning, the victim is an adult woman.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, she was walking a dog on a leash near South St. Vrain Avenue and Stanley Avenue when she startled a cow elk from about 20 yards away. The woman tried to run behind a tree but the elk knocked her to the ground, stomping her and kicking her several times.

The woman was treated for her injuries. The cow's calf was later spotted nearby.

CPW said they don't believe it is the same cow elk as the one involved in the second attack, but they cannot "be 100% certain."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

"Cow elk with young calves are known to be aggressive, however, we've never seen a year like this," said Jason Duetsch, CPW Area Wildlife Manager, in a statement. "All three attacks have been unprovoked and unfortunate accidents. We have no clear evidence to suggest these attacks were from the same animal, which underscores how uncommon the elk behavior has been."

In the first attack, an 8-year-old girl was attacked by an elk while riding her bike. The elk charged at her from 60 yards away and then stomped on her several times. She was treated at the hospital for her injuries. CPW called that attack "unusual."

A cow elk and her calf are seen in the yard of an Estes Park home. CBS

Just days later, a cow elk attacked a 4-year-old boy at the Stanley Park playground in Estes Park. According to CPW, two elk cows were hidden nearby in a rock area and families playing in the park didn't see the elk until the attack. That playground was closed for an undetermined amount of time.

CBS

CPW is warning Estes Park residents and visitors to be extra cautious while outdoors until the calving season ends. Calving season is typically late spring through early summer. CPW said cow elk will commonly charge and chase any perceived threats to their newborns and people are advised to give elk a "wide berth to avoid conflicts." Pet owners are also advised to keep dogs on a leash at all times since cow elk can be "especially aggressive towards dogs."

Estes Park is about 65 miles northwest of Denver and is immediately adjacent to the east of Rocky Mountain National Park. It's known for a sizable elk population at certain times of the year, often seen in town or nearby communities. Cow elk can grow to between 500 and 600 pounds, and stand at an average of 4.5 feet at shoulder height.

Additional Information from Colorado Parks and Wildlife:

Cow elk and cow moose have heightened protective instincts while their newborns are unable to move on their own. Always leave young wildlife alone. While a calf may be unattended, the cow is most likely nearby gathering food.