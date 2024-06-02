8-year-old girl recovering after "unusual" elk attack in Northern Colorado

An 8-year-old girl is out of the hospital and recovering after being attacked by an elk while riding her bike in Northern Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating the Estes Park attack by a cow elk, which it called "unusual and unfortunate," and now plans to study the cow's calf.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon, CPW said on Friday. According to wildlife officials, the elk charged at the girl, who was riding her bike about 60 yards away, and then stomped on her several times. Officials did not identify the girl.

A 2002 Getty Images file photo shows a cow elk peering out over a ridge in a subdivision along Fish Creek Road in Estes Park. Jon Hatch / Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

"This is an unusual and unfortunate situation where a young girl was playing outside, far from the calf, and a cow elk became aggressive to protect her newborn," said Jason Duetsch, area wildlife manager for CPW. "While it is a natural reaction for cow elk to be very defensive during calving season, it is not often they hurt someone, especially a child. We're happy the girl is recovering from her injuries and wish her continued healing."

After the attack, a wildlife officer responded to the area and found a cow elk and calf. The cow became aggressive toward the officer, who then fired non-lethal beanbag rounds at the elk, causing it to calm down, CPW said. The officer stayed in the area for several hours and posted signs warning people of an aggressive elk.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Friday, the officer returned, caught the calf and took it to CPW's health lab so veterinarians and wildlife experts could care for it and study its behavior.

"The calf will help us better understand elk biology and behavior. It will be well cared for at the lab and play an important role in the work the lab does for all Colorado wildlife," said CPW spokeswoman Kara Van Hoose.

Cow elk can be known to show aggressive behavior toward people and other animals to protect their young and people shouldn't approach elk or any wildlife, even if it appears a young animal was left alone, as others might be in the area watching or finding food.

The girl who that elk attacked was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries but released later that same day.

Estes Park is about 65 miles northwest of Denver and is immediately adjacent to the east of Rocky Mountain National Park. It's known for a sizable elk population at certain times of year, which can often be seen in town or in nearby communities. Cow elk can grow to between 500 and 600 pounds, and stand at an average of 4.5 feet at shoulder height.