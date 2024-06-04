Colorado boy, 4, attacked by an elk in Estes Park - the second such attack in less than a week

A cow elk attacked a 4-year-old boy at the Stanley Park playground in Estes Park on Monday afternoon, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said on Tuesday. This is the second cow elk attack on a young child in less than a week in Estes Park.

In Monday's incident, a family member scared the elk off the boy and took him to the hospital, where he was treated and released, according to CPW.

Wildlife officers say two elk calves were hidden nearby in a rock area and that families playing in the park didn't see the elk. When a CPW officer responded, they found two cow elk and two calves in the area. The officer didn't know which cow elk was responsible for the attack and hazed both cows using non-lethal bean bag rounds, CPW said.

The elk ran off to another location and the playground has been closed indefinitely as a precaution. CPW officers placed sings in the area warning people about aggressive elk.

CBS

In last week's attack, a cow elk charged an 8-year-old girl riding her bike from 60 yards away. CPW called that attack "unusual" and officials are "fairly certain" that was a different cow elk than the one responsible for Monday's attack.

That girl was also taken to the hospital and released the same day.

Estes Park is about 65 miles northwest of Denver and is immediately adjacent to the east of Rocky Mountain National Park. It's known for a sizable elk population at certain times of year, which can often be seen in town or in nearby communities. Cow elk can grow to between 500 and 600 pounds, and stand at an average of 4.5 feet at shoulder height.