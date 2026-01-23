Watch CBS News
Third child dies in Colorado from influenza-associated illness during respiratory disease season

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has confirmed that a third child has died in Colorado from an influenza-associated illness so far for the 2025-2026 respiratory disease season. 

According to the CDPHE, the first child death from the flu in the state happened in early December 2025. That child was elementary-school-aged.

The second death was a child who was a high-school-aged student from outside the Denver metro area. 

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 22 : Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment building in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.  Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

The third case was a child under the age of five from outside the Denver metro area. 

According to the CDPHE, 29.2% of Colorado residents have received a flu immunization since August 2025.

