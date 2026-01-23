Third child dies in Colorado from influenza-associated illness during respiratory disease season
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has confirmed that a third child has died in Colorado from an influenza-associated illness so far for the 2025-2026 respiratory disease season.
According to the CDPHE, the first child death from the flu in the state happened in early December 2025. That child was elementary-school-aged.
The second death was a child who was a high-school-aged student from outside the Denver metro area.
The third case was a child under the age of five from outside the Denver metro area.
According to the CDPHE, 29.2% of Colorado residents have received a flu immunization since August 2025.