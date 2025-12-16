Colorado sees first influenza-associated pediatric death of 2025-2026 season; doctor at Denver Health gives recommendation

Colorado health officials have confirmed the state's first influenza-associated pediatric death of the 2025-2026 season. The child, who was elementary school-aged and lived in the Denver metro area, died last week, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The announcement comes as flu activity surges statewide. CDPHE reports a 43% increase in flu-related hospitalizations during the last week of November, and pediatricians say they are seeing far more cases than usual this early in the season.

"At the moment, there's about 10 times as much flu as anything else," said Dr. Gregg Kennedy, a pediatrician at Denver Health.

Kennedy added that most children recover at home, but some require hospitalization.

"Annually throughout the whole country, we usually see several hundred pediatric deaths from the flu, and over 90% of them are kids that don't have the flu vaccine," he said. "If I had to give one recommendation to make sure our kids aren't going to die from the flu, the vaccine is going to be a really good idea for that."

Schools are feeling the impact as well. At Colorado Kids Academy in Lakewood, owner Mara Hackett said the preschool had to close for a day when so many children became ill.

"Children were coming in without any symptoms, and hours later they're developing really high fevers," Hackett said.

She said about 70% of students were out sick, and staff have returned to COVID-era cleaning protocols to keep families safe.

"Our number one thing is keeping kids safe and healthy," Hackett said.

In an effort to curb the spread, CDPHE will begin sending text messages and emails this week to families of more than 225,000 children ages 6 months to 5 years whose records show they may be overdue for a flu shot. Doctors recommend getting vaccinated as soon as possible, keeping sick children home, and practicing good hygiene. Flu season typically peaks in January and February, but health officials warn this year's early surge could mean a longer, more severe season.