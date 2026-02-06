Thieves target multiple Hispanic businesses in Denver metro area

Police in the Denver metro area are searching for a group of thieves who are targeting Hispanic businesses and taking everything from the cash in the register to alcohol in cold storage. Investigators said at least six businesses have been hit and business owners believe the same people are behind the burglaries.

Nothing could have prepared Lizeth Chavez for the terrifying encounter she faced in the early morning of Jan. 31 outside her business, La Malquerida Cantina in Denver.

Denver Police

"It was a feeling of danger, I was scared," said Chavez. "We came here to see if they'd come to pick up the trash. That's when we saw someone honking, and I thought it was a customer who was hanging around the parking lot."

Surveillance video shared with CBS Colorado shows several people appearing out of the back door of the bar and jumping into a dark colored jeep before driving off.

"When they were leaving, you can see that they were carrying firearms with them," she said.

Moments before, the video captures three people inside damaging the business' front door, taking money out of the cash register, and stashing their alcohol.

"I think my total losses were roughly $35,000," said Chavez. "You feel powerless because you struggle to make ends meet. You never feel so vulnerable that you think you could go through this situation."

Denver Police

Multiple other Hispanic businesses across the Denver metro share similar stories and surveillance videos of burglaries that have taken place in the last couple of weeks, in the middle of the night, with similar cars and suspect descriptions.

"I felt really scared, I felt really scared because I normally work here alone with my daughters, and we don't know where this came from," said Karina Piedra Aluvarez, owner of Guadiana Express.

Aluvarez says these thieves cost her roughly $3,000 in damages to her door and stolen money.

"You can't sleep well; no one feels safe while there are no answers," she said.

Commerce City, Lakewood, and Denver Police are all investigating burglary cases like these and are working to see if they are connected to one another.

"I hope the public can help, because today it's me, tomorrow it can be you," said Chavez.