Trump administration fires thousands of U.S. Forest and National Park Service workers The Trump administration hit the U.S. Forest and National Park Services with major staffing cuts over the weekend. The administration fired about 10% of the U.S. Forest Service workforce and about 5% of National Park Service employees. Ashley Harrell, National Parks bureau chief at SFGate, joins CBS News to explain what the move could mean for the future of key environmental and tourist sites.