Tennyson Center for Children welcomes Colorado families back to classes for fall season

Across Colorado, schools are welcoming families back to class, including the Tennyson Center for Children in Denver.

"It's a wonderful experience getting the opportunity to welcome back the children and their families," said Tennyson Chief Program Officer Vanessa Ross as she walked through the halls of campus. "Tennyson has been doing this work for over 120 years."

In those years, staff has served families like Jenn's. Her son Nicholas first discovered Tennyson when he was navigating through a tough spot in life.

"Nick was having therapy sessions at AllHealth, a mental health nonprofit network. It just got to the point where he needed more intensive therapy. He was really so withdrawn some situations that had happened and some mental abuse. I just was losing him and didn't know what to do as a parent."

AllHealth referred him to Tennyson, which offers on-campus and community-wide services to tackle trauma for kids 0-18 years old. Therapists visited Nick's home weekly for two-and-a-half years.

"They really started from the basics getting him to talk again about his feelings. He began to thrive again and integrate back into socializing. Then, Nick went on to a job corps situation in Wyoming where he finished up his GED and got a license and welding certificate. He has been enlisted in the Army now for a year," said Jenn. "He's come a long way in a short amount of time."

"It has been a great trajectory for him and I'm very proud of his progress," she said with a smile.

