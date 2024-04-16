Tennyson Center for Children celebrates 120 years of providing service to Colorado kids experiencing trauma

If you take a walk through the halls and inside a classroom at the Tennyson Center for Children, you can feel the impact made on its students and families who utilize its services. It's a safe haven.

Right now, it's an exciting time for its staff; in addition to celebrating its 120th year since the nonprofit was founded, they're also gearing up for their annual Paths to Healing Luncheon on Thursday.

CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White emcees the event yearly, and she visited the facility to see the work Tennyson is doing currently.

"It's our great hope that every child in Colorado should have the opportunity to learn grow and thrive," said Chief Development and Marketing Officer Stephanie Hearn.

Kids at Tennyson haven't had the easiest time doing that in the past. They've all faced some sort of trauma.

"That trauma can come from abuse, neglect, sexual abuse," Hearn said. "Broken adoptions or transferred from foster home to foster home. We also serve children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and that population of children is four times more likely to experience some sort of abuse. And they come from Weld County, Larimer, Adams, Denver and Jeffco."

Across our state, Tennyson has a long history of life-changing service.

"In the 1960s, we came to Denver and opened this residential treatment center. In the '70s, we added this school where we are now as kind of a partnership with DPS at that time. Then in the '80s, we were the first to receive a day license treatment program," Hearn said.

Hearn says their work is needed more than ever now. Last year, 68% of people in Tennyson programs showed a reduction in trauma-related symptoms. Her team credits providing joyful, passionate, and authentic care.

"I think we're still always learning and taking the pulse of what's needed here in our state and what we hear from our partners," Hearn said.

To learn more about Tennyson's services, visit their website.