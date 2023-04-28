Tennyson Center for Children celebrates life-changing work for Colorado families, creating pathway to healing from trauma

A Colorado nonprofit celebrated on Thursday the life-changing work being done for families inside the Denver Performing Arts Center's Seawell Ballroom.

Tennyson Center for Children has been providing paths to healing from trauma for more than 119 years, and its Paths to Healing Spring Luncheon honored those efforts. Attendees wore blue in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

"We've been supporting kids and families since 1904, and many of those we serve have endured significant trauma," CEO Mindy Watrous said to the crowd during the event. "That trauma can be physical abuse, sexual abuse or neglect. Sometimes it's drugs or alcohol misuse or drug use in pregnancy. Sometimes trauma is a child who witnesses repeated domestic violence. Sometimes it's a child with intellectual disabilities and as a result is four times more likely to have been abused or bullied then neurotypical kids."

She continued, "Sometimes it's a child who has experienced disrupted adoption or a child who moves from foster home to foster home, never experiencing a loving and stable family. All of the children we serve have a co-existing mental health or behavioral health challenge. And we are seeing kids today with more severe trauma symptoms than ever before."

Tennyson Center offers prevention and early intervention through programs like Child First, an evidence-based model, which supports families.

It also offers a day treatment school, connecting children and families with resources like parenting support, behavior management techniques, along with individual and family therapy.

That's why Watrous tells CBS News Colorado's anchor Mekialaya White, who emceed the luncheon, that community support is everything.

"There is so much incredible work being done with kids experiencing mental health challenges, behavioral health challenges. We raise about 1/3 of our budget from this fundraiser. We couldn't provide the level of services that we do without that. Federal and state dollars don't pay for all of the things we need to do this work. We are grateful for people that support us, incredible people, generous people help with our mission," Watrous said.

Watrous also shared how her life has been touched personally by child advocacy.

"I have been a foster parent and I've adopted three children from foster care. So, it is a passion of mine as it is of yours," Watrous told White. "It comes down to that child knowing that you care and that you're there and you're going to stay for the long run no matter what happens. That's how children begin to heal. Having that one person that believes in them."

CBS Colorado was a proud partner for the event. To learn more about the work being done by Tennyson Center staff or help with their efforts, visit their website: https://bit.ly/3LEp7qo