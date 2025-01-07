As temps dip into single digits, Denver activates Cold Weather Shelters

Watch CBS News
As temperatures dip into single digits, Denver activates Cold Weather Shelters across the city
With Tuesday's First Alert Weather Day, and temperatures expected to drop into the single digits Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the City and County of Denver activated its Cold Weather Shelter plan. For this activation, the Department of Housing Stability will provide extra shelter from 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30 through 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13.

Individuals in need of shelter are encouraged to go to "front door" shelter access points:

  • For individual men – Denver Rescue Mission Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.
  • For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.
  • For youth ages 15-20 – Urban Peak, 1630 S. Acoma St.
  • Families in need of shelter should call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

Shelter will also be available at Stone Creek shelter (former Best Western hotel), 4595 Quebec St. and at city facilities located at 2601 W. 7th Ave., and 375 S. Zuni St.

According to the City and County of Denver, cold weather poses a serious danger to people who are unsheltered, and the city encourages people to come inside.

For more information about shelter access, visit denvergov.org/findshelter or text INDOORS to 67283 for updates.

