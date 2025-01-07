Snow continues through Tuesday afternoon as temps continue to dip across Colorado

Snow continues in Colorado through Tuesday afternoon as chilly temps stick around through the day

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert said the snow will continue along the Front Range in Colorado through early Tuesday afternoon. The snow piled up two to three inches in most Denver metro area neighborhoods by the morning commute of the First Alert Weather Day. There could be another inch of accumulation of snow by the time it tapers off.

The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect in the Denver metro area until noon Tuesday. There will be a gradual clearing of snow as the storm system moves north to south. There will still be some snow on the Eastern Plains and in southern Colorado after lunch on Tuesday.

The cloud cover will disperse which will leave Tuesday night and Wednesday morning clear and cold. Colorado already registered its high temps for the day on Tuesday by 9 a.m. Temps will take a nose dive into the single digits overnight.

Wednesday morning will be very cold with single digits and subzero wind chills. The high temp Wednesday is forecasted for 36 degrees. There is a possibility of more snow later in the week with a very similar pattern as the system that hit Colorado on Monday night.