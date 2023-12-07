Temperatures will drop over weekend, teens headed into Saturday

After a warm week with well above normal temperatures, our much-anticipated weather event is almost here.

Wednesday we reached 71 degrees in Denver, we'll plummet to about 40 degrees on Friday. Overnight lows will drop into the teens as we head into Saturday morning.

Not only will we cool down significantly, we will also see snow! The Denver metro area is mainly looking at 1 to 3 inches of snow, with more possible down into Douglas County and heading toward the Palmer Divide. There is a chance if some banded snow develops or a little upslope flow kicks in, that some areas could see more than that 1 to 3 inch range.

As for the high country, most areas are looking at 6 to 12 inches of snow from late Thursday night through early Saturday morning. We have Winter Weather Advisories in place for that time frame. Most of the snow will fall on Friday, so if your travels take you to the mountains or you live up there, watch for icy roads and lower visibility.

The snow clears very quickly on Saturday morning and we are left with chilly temperatures in the mid 30s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. We'll warm up to about 50 on Sunday with more sunshine.