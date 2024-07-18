Teens excavate City Park as part of Denver Museum of Nature and Science student scientist program

Teenagers are digging up City Park this summer. But don't worry, it's all part of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science student scientist internship program.

Last month, the teens began the program at City Park. Now they're digging up old artifacts in City Park located in the heart of Denver.

The Teen Science Scholars Program is a six-week course where students from underserved communities intern at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

On Thursday, the teenagers dug up five different areas of City Park. Ground penetrating radar helped the future archeologists find the right places to dig in the park. What they found was worth all the effort.

One teen scientist found a rusted nail, another found pottery from the 1860s, but the biggest find was an indigenous stone flake that dates back more than 400 years ago.

"I'm going to be honest, I didn't think that it was that special. I thought it was a piece of rock or whatever... but when I learned that it was something as amazing as that, I was like, 'Wow' and I was really, really happy and I didn't think that I could personally find something as amazing and as beautiful as it is," said the teen scientist.

The program wraps up for the summer at the end of the month.