Two teens charged in shooting death of Colorado 16-year-old, accused of supplying firearm

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old Colorado boy last month.

Envy Reinhardt Joy Herrera and Ray Reinhardt

On Feb. 10, 16-year-old Envy Reinhardt was shot in the head while sitting in the back of an SUV in Commerce City. Authorities said four teenagers were sitting inside that SUV, one of whom was recklessly handling a firearm, when the gun fired, killing Envy. That teen is facing manslaughter charges in connection with his death.

Now, two other teens are facing charges in the case.

Stolen firearm recovered from suspects connected to a fatal shooting in Commerce City. Commerce City Police Department

Investigators said they uncovered multiple stolen firearms from multiple juveniles who are connected to the shooting. Authorities said they were taken from vehicle break-ins, and the boys were involved in buying and trading firearms. One of those weapons was used in the fatal shooting.

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old have been charged with possession of a handgun by a juvenile and providing a firearm to a juvenile in connection with the investigation.