Teen arrested in Wyoming after fatal shooting of Denver service industry worker in RiNo

Employees in Denver's RiNo arts district say they're relieved to hear about the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a service industry worker. The suspect is 14 and so far hasn't formally been named as an adult so CBS News Colorado is not identifying him.

The shooting happened on July 10 at Federales Denver and the arrest was made in Casper, Wyoming, after search effort that lasted about a week. The 14-year-old was arrested on charges of first-degree murder.

Todd Kidd was killed when he was working and intervened in a disturbance.



Dozens of candles have been placed in RiNo in a memorial to the life of the well-liked bouncer.

People who work at bars, clubs and restaurants in the area say the suspect was well-known for causing trouble at their establishments. That includes accusations of theft and harassing workers and customers on multiple occasions.

"He caused a lot of problems with us directly in the past and caused some problems with our neighbors at Federales and caused some problems with our neighbors at the block," said Eric Matelski, the general manager of nearby Ratio Beerworks.

According to a website that was set up to remember Kidd, a celebration of his life is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the club Invisible City.