Teen, 13, arrested and charged with stabbing 40-year-old man to death in Aurora

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death in Aurora Sunday night and now a 13-year-old boy is in custody and charged with the man's murder.

Aurora police say the stabbing happened around 9 p.m. in the 16000 block of East Easter Circle near South Chambers Way and South Parker Road. The area appears to be in the Acadia at Cornerstar Apartment complex.

Aurora police say when its officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive in an entryway of one of the apartment buildings with multiple stab wounds to the torso. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. He'll be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner once he's been identified.

CBS News Colorado reached out to the coroner's office but did not immediately hear back.

Police say the suspect remained on the scene, where he was arrested. Due to his age, police can't reveal his name or any other information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).

First published on November 27, 2023 / 2:49 PM MST

