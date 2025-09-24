Team USA Paralympians inspire Denver students at Adapted Field Day

For some Denver students, today was Field Day. Paralympians from Team USA were at All City Stadium to help students with disabilities learn about the possibilities they can achieve.

Denver Public Schools gets obstacle course ready for Adapted Field Day CBS

Around 600 students and 100 student mentors attended the event, going through obstacle courses, hitting tennis balls and playing lacrosse. The Paralympians shared the challenges it takes to compete on the world's biggest stage, and what students can achieve with determination, creativity and resilience.

"I like having all of the students, parents, teachers and even everybody to get the exposure and have them try different sports. Just have fun, you know? Just get that exposure out there," said Team USA Paralympian Jacob Heilveil.

Heilveil has had a successful career as a paralympian, competing in the 1,500 metre wheelchair demonstration event at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics as well as multiple events at the 2000 and 2004 Paralympics. He also competed in the Wheelchair Racing World Championships in 2002 and 2006.

Jacob Heilveil joins the Denver Public Schools' Adapted Field Day to mentor local students. CBS

He serves as an inspiration to Colorado children and Paralympic hopefuls. After settling in Boulder, Heilveil went on to coach young wheelchair athletes through the EXPAND Program, Colorado's first Paralympic sports club. He was happy to show students what they can achieve at the Adapted Field Day.

Wednesday's event, themed "Our Ability Unleashed," not only celebrated diverse achievements in athletics; it also highlighted historic milestones for inclusion and representation in music, art and literature.

The next Adapted Field Day will take place in the spring.