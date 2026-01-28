Team Ukraine spotlights ongoing war at snow sculptures in Colorado

The Snow Sculptures of Breckenridge are back, turning 25 tons of Colorado snow into massive, impressive works of art, drawing international teams to the Riverwalk once again.

This year, 12 teams from around the world are competing, carving towering sculptures around the clock as part of the free annual event. Some teams are familiar faces, returning year after year. Others are making a long-awaited comeback, including Team Ukraine, last seen about a decade ago.

For Team Ukraine, this competition carries added weight. Their sculpture is designed to reflect themes of connection, separation, and hope, shaped by the ongoing war in their home country.

Team captain Bogdan Kutsevych said the piece is meant to highlight families torn apart by the conflict, with many women forced to leave Ukraine while men remain behind. He said the sculpture represents the hope that those connections will one day be restored, even if that message is not immediately obvious at first glance.

"A bit hard to talk about, but we need to talk about it, give information to the people," Kutsevych said. "The Couple," the team's sculpture, is intended to speak for the team.\

Bogdan Kutsevych, captain of Team Ukraine at the snow sculpture competition in Breckenridge, said his team's scultpture is meant to highlight families torn apart by the Ukraine-Russia war. CBS

Kutsevych, who is currently living abroad in Japan and has not been back to Ukraine in several years, said returning to the competition gives him renewed energy and a chance to share Ukraine's story in a quiet but powerful way.

For Breckenridge resident Nadiya Mitelman-Frey, who is Ukrainian, seeing her country represented again is emotional. She said the sculpture reminds her of protection, strength, and care for the vulnerable. While she's proud Americans have kept up support for her home country, she believes it's OK that the news cycle drifts in and out of coverage.

"It's okay to also let go, and not remember, as long as you do sometimes," Mitelman-Frey said, referencing the sculpture as a reminder. "That's actually very powerful."

Ukrainian Breckenridge resident Nadiya Mitelman-Frey says a snow sculpture made by Team Ukraine reminds her of protection, strength, and care for the vulnerable. CBS

The sculptures will continue to take shape through Wednesday morning, with judging later that night. Visitors have until Feb. 3 — or even less time if the weather does not cooperate — to view the completed works, making it one of the most accessible and meaningful winter events in Colorado.