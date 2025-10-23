Teacher stabbed in school parking lot in Denver metro area, suspect arrested

A teacher in the Denver metro area was wounded Thursday when he was stabbed near the entrance to a parking lot of a local school.

The Thornton Police Department said a man attacked the teacher outside Meadow Community School, located in the 9100 block of Monroe Street, just after 3 p.m. The teacher was taken to the hospital with what authorities said are non-life-threatening injuries. In a release Thursday night, Mapleton Public Schools said the teacher is doing well.

Officers quickly found the suspect, 31-year-old Damien Brooks, and took him into custody.

Damien Brooks Thornton Police Department

Investigators believe the suspect and victim did not know each other and that the attack appears unprovoked. Although students had been dismissed for the day, some were still on the campus. School officials said no students were involved in the attack.

The TPD said victim advocates were called in to help students and staff who witnessed the incident, and they're working with Mapleton Public Schools to ensure support is available going forward.

The case remains under investigation, and authorities said they're working to determine what led up to the attack.

The district said Friday will be a regular school day for Meadow Community School, and crisis and mental health support will be available, including therapy dogs on the playground at recess.