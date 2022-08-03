Taylor Lindsey, car meetup organizer, arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash on Peña Boulevard

Four days after a deadly crash near 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard in Denver, the driver suspected of running from the scene is in custody. Taylor Lindsey, 23, was named a suspect almost immediately and he was arrested on Tuesday.

Lindsey is on probation for an assault case that happened in December of 2020. According to police paperwork, Lindsey and the victims were at a car meetup in the Denver Tech Center when Lindsey and another man started assaulting the two victims. Lindsey allegedly punched and kicked a victim in the face, and when the victims tried to drive away Lindsey allegedly fired a gun at them, with a bullet striking the truck inches from the victim's head. That paperwork names Lindsey as the organizer of the "Drag Kings Colorado" car meetup group, which has thousands of followers on social media.

Lindsey was originally charged with Attempted Murder, but eventually pleaded guilty to Second Degree Assault. Prosecutors asked for a 10 year sentence, but Lindsey received an eight-year sentence, which was then suspended and he was given four years probation.

Denver police say the crash at 40th and Peña is still under investigation and they could not confirm if either car was street racing. The victim in that crash has been identified as Jake Johnson, 30.

A photo of the July 16 crash

The July 30 crash was the second deadly crash at that intersection in July. On July 16, a Rav4 ran a red light at Airport Boulevard and hit two other vehicles. A female passenger in the Rav4 was killed.