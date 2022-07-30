1 dead in hit-and-run at Peña Blvd, 40th Ave in Denver; suspect ran away from crash

One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection with 40th Ave and Peña Boulevard in Denver early on Saturday morning, Denver Police Department said.

According to DPD, the driver of the suspect vehicle got out and ran away from the crash. Police responded to the crash after receiving a call for it close to 12:30 a.m. It was unconfirmed if the suspect vehicle was stolen.

There was no further information about the crash Saturday morning.

Anyone with information can call DPD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.