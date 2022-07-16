One dead in violent collision near Peña Boulevard
One person was killed Saturday when three vehicles crashed on East 40th Avenue near the Peña Boulevard interchange.
Two people were taken to hospitals and a third drove to a hospital on their own, according to a police department spokesperson.
A fifth adult involved in the accident refused medical care at the scene.
Officers from the Denver Police Department responded to the crash at approximately 11:45 a.m. However, it was eventually determined the accident occurred in the Aurora Police Department's jurisdiction, APD's Faith Goodrich said.
According to APD's investigators, a Toyota RAV4 ran a red light while eastbound on 40th. It struck a Jeep traveling northbound on North Airport Boulevard.
A woman who was a passenger in the RAV4 was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The third vehicle, a Subaru sedan that was facing westbound on 40th, sustained minor damage.
