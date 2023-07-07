Kerr Gulch Road in Jefferson County reopens after tanker crash
A tanker rolled off Kerr Gulch Road near Evergreen in Jefferson County on Thursday evening. That crash led to a road closure that lasted approximately 15 hours.
West Metro Fire Rescue's hazmat team assisted Evergreen Fire with the spill.
The tanker spilled its 8,300-gallon cargo. The fuel spill was from a saddle tank, not the main tank.
The driver was not injured in the crash on Kerr Gulch Road.
Kerr Gulch Road reopened early Friday afternoon.
