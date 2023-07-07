Kerr Gulch Road in Jefferson County reopens after tanker crash

A tanker rolled off Kerr Gulch Road near Evergreen in Jefferson County on Thursday evening. That crash led to a road closure that lasted approximately 15 hours.

Evergreen Fire/Rescue

West Metro Fire Rescue's hazmat team assisted Evergreen Fire with the spill.

The tanker spilled its 8,300-gallon cargo. The fuel spill was from a saddle tank, not the main tank.

Evergreen Fire/Rescue

The driver was not injured in the crash on Kerr Gulch Road.

West Metro’s Hazmat team tonight, assisting Evergreen Fire with a fuel tanker that crashed on Kerr Gulch Road, potentially leaking some of its 8,300-gallon cargo. Posted by West Metro Fire Rescue on Thursday, July 6, 2023

Kerr Gulch Road reopened early Friday afternoon.