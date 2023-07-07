Watch CBS News
Kerr Gulch Road in Jefferson County reopens after tanker crash

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A tanker rolled off Kerr Gulch Road near Evergreen in Jefferson County on Thursday evening. That crash led to a road closure that lasted approximately 15 hours.

West Metro Fire Rescue's hazmat team assisted Evergreen Fire with the spill. 

The tanker spilled its 8,300-gallon cargo. The fuel spill was from a saddle tank, not the main tank.

The driver was not injured in the crash on Kerr Gulch Road.  

Kerr Gulch Road reopened early Friday afternoon. 

First published on July 7, 2023 / 12:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

