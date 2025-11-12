Watch CBS News
A tamandua at the Denver Zoo is pregnant for the first time in over a decade

By
Austen Erblat
Austen Erblat

CBS Colorado

The Denver Zoo is expecting a new addition after discovering its 7-year-old southern tamandua, Winnie, is pregnant.

Tamanduas are a type of anteater and this will be the first tamandua birth at the zoo in over a decade. 

"We're thrilled to welcome this new addition to our animal family," the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance said in a social media post. "Winnie is trained to participate in her own healthcare, including being trained to receive voluntary injections as well as voluntary ultrasounds. It was during a regular ultrasound in October that our Veterinary Medicine team confirmed her pregnancy!"

tamandua-expecting-from-denver-zoo-animal-ambassadors.jpg
Tamanduas at the Denver Zoo, Winnie, right, and Santiago, are seen with ultrasound results, which found that Winnie is pregnant. Denver Zoo Animal Ambassador Team

Zoo officials will now continue doing regular ultrasounds to monitor her progress.

The father is another southern tamandua named Santiago, who was brought from the Nashville Zoo, as part of a breeding program spearheaded by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to boost genetic diversity and health among various species, according to the Denver Zoo.

Winnie is due in early 2026 and you can help her stay healthy by partaking in walks with Winnie, one of the zoo's programs.

