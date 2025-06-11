Aurora Global Fest to feature high energy Taekwondo demo

U.S. Taekwondo Center's demonstration team takes to the stage at Global Fest in Aurora again

Aurora is preparing to showcase its cultural diversity at this Saturday's Global Fest, the city's signature event.

One popular group is back this year -- the U.S. Taekwondo Center's demonstration team.

The Korean martial art instills its students with confidence and character.

"We're very proud of the students that train here. They give their best effort," said Master Sean Jung. Master is the title given to someone who has attained a high level of expertise and experience in the martial art.

Since 1988, the U.S Taekwondo Center in Aurora has trained thousands of students. The martial art cultivates discipline and respect.

"We have five tenets to Taekwondo: it's courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and an indomitable spirit. And instilling those into our children from a young age and even our adults, it just helps them progress through life," said student Valerie Larson.

Pushing your body to its limits. Taekwondo is an Olympic sport, but its accessible to anyone.

"And appropriate for any age. That's the beauty of it, so you're constantly learning and constantly just improving," said Master Joe Coughlin.

Expect to be dazzled when the U.S. Taekwondo Center takes to the big stage at Global Fest again.

"Lots of board breaking, high energy, some KPop dancing, some flowers breaking and hopefully a lot of fun with our performances," said Jung.

The martial art brought here by one of Aurora's largest immigrant groups is also one of the most popular sports here and across the globe.

"As a Korean American born in the United States, I think Taekwondo allows me to express my culture, it's something that we can all be very proud of," added Jung.

CBS Colorado is excited to be a sponsor of Global Fest. Your Aurora reporters will be there. Global Fest takes place this Saturday June 14 from 11am to 6pm at the Aurora Municipal Center's Great Lawn, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.