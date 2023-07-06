Swimming access closed at Chatfield State Park due to elevated E. coli levels

Swim beaches at Cherry Creek and Chatfield state parks closed due to E. coli levels

The swim beach at Chatfield State Park was closed on Thursday due to elevated E. coli levels. Water quality testing is conducted bi-weekly and showed unsafe bacteria levels above the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment requirements.

The swim area will remain closed until water sample testing shows a decrease in E. coli.

Park employees placed signs notifying visitors of the closure at the entrance, beach area and bathrooms. Boating access and hand-launched vessels will not be restricted during the closure.

The park's website and CPW Northeast Region Twitter account will announce when the swim area will reopen. Read more about CDPHE's guidelines for swim beach monitoring on the department's website.