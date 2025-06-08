Watch CBS News
Local News

Swimmer dies in Colorado after jumping into water at Lake Pueblo State Park to cool off

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a man died Saturday after jumping into the water at Lake Pueblo State Park.

CPW said a group of people were swimming and skiing in Rock Creek Cove around 2 p.m. when a man in the group jumped into the water to cool off. Authorities said he was not wearing a life vest. Soon after, the group said they saw the man floating unconscious. A nearby boater assisted the group in pulling the man into the boat and starting CPR, then called 911.

Rangers arrived within six minutes, and one ranger jumped into the boat to take over CPR. They continued lifesaving efforts as the boat headed to the North Boat Ramp, but were unable to revive him. Officials said a Flight for Life helicopter landed at the park, but the man was already deceased.

The Pueblo County Coroner is investigating the man's official cause of death.  

Lake Pueblo Park Manager Joe Stadterman said the death "appears to be a tragic accident" and encouraged park visitors to wear life preservers on the water.

This is the third person to die at the lake in the last two months. In May, a man drowned near Sailboard Beach when he tried to help four children swimming in rough waters. A boating accident at the lake in May claimed the life of an angler when their boat capsized. Officials said neither victim was wearing a life vest at the time.

"This is yet another heartbreaking loss of life," said Stadterman. "It underscores the message we have been stressing to recreate responsibly and to wear life preservers when on or near the water."

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.