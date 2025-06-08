Swimmer dies in Colorado after jumping into water at Lake Pueblo State Park to cool off

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a man died Saturday after jumping into the water at Lake Pueblo State Park.

CPW said a group of people were swimming and skiing in Rock Creek Cove around 2 p.m. when a man in the group jumped into the water to cool off. Authorities said he was not wearing a life vest. Soon after, the group said they saw the man floating unconscious. A nearby boater assisted the group in pulling the man into the boat and starting CPR, then called 911.

Rangers arrived within six minutes, and one ranger jumped into the boat to take over CPR. They continued lifesaving efforts as the boat headed to the North Boat Ramp, but were unable to revive him. Officials said a Flight for Life helicopter landed at the park, but the man was already deceased.

The Pueblo County Coroner is investigating the man's official cause of death.

Lake Pueblo Park Manager Joe Stadterman said the death "appears to be a tragic accident" and encouraged park visitors to wear life preservers on the water.

This is the third person to die at the lake in the last two months. In May, a man drowned near Sailboard Beach when he tried to help four children swimming in rough waters. A boating accident at the lake in May claimed the life of an angler when their boat capsized. Officials said neither victim was wearing a life vest at the time.

"This is yet another heartbreaking loss of life," said Stadterman. "It underscores the message we have been stressing to recreate responsibly and to wear life preservers when on or near the water."