Go behind the scenes of "Sweet & Lucky: Echo," Denver Center for Performing Arts' latest immersive experience

Months after wrapping a very successful run of "Monopoly Lifesized," the Denver Center for the Performing Arts is preparing to open its latest immersive theatrical experience. "Sweet & Lucky: Echo" is set to open Aug. 13 in Denver.

This experience takes audiences through an immersive journey, following the story of a couple and the memories they created. Set in a warehouse, audiences find themselves surrounded by shelves filled with cardboard boxes.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts is preparing to open its latest immersive theatrical experience- "Sweet & Lucky: Echo." CBS

"Immersive theatre places audiences at the center of the story," said Charlie Miller, executive director and curator of the DCPA's off-center program.

Off-center was created 15 years ago, founded in part by Miller.

"Immersive theatre engages all of your senses," Miller said.

CBS News Colorado was taken behind the scenes of the production as the cast, crew, and creative team completed some of their final run-throughs of the production.

Zach Morris with Third Rail Projects helped create the production. He said the idea behind the warehouse full of boxes is supposed to help audiences feel they are unpacking stories.

"We are playing with the idea of memories coming out of boxes," Morris said.

For those who have never been to an immersive theatrical experience, the DCPA is one of the leaders in the country when it comes to such experiences. Sweet & Lucky: Echo will involve audiences sitting and walking through the stage, with the cast interacting with them.

"You are not just watching it from a distance, but you are a part of it," Miller said.

Miller said it has been fun to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Off-Center, especially with the upcoming production.

"Ever since (we started), we have been experimenting with new ways of engaging audiences and centering them in the storytelling," Miller said. "The way audiences get to interact with and experience art has greatly expanded. It is so exciting to bring this experience to our community."

Morris said audience members are essential to the concept of immersive theatre.

"They're entering a world that is all around them. The action is happening only feet or inches away, and they become a part of the story," Morris said.

Morris said, while the show is intended to walk audiences through a story of a couple's love, many will walk away from the experience reflecting on their own life experiences.

"We are looking at these ideas of memory, love, and relationships through time," Morris said. "We're thinking about what does love mean? What does loss mean? What does memory mean? While that is manifested here on stage, it also, I think, has echoes for the audience that relate to their own lives."

Sweet & Lucky: Echo plays at the DCPA Aug. 13 through Oct. 5. CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.