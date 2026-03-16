SWAT arrests Colorado parolee hauling enough fentanyl "to kill 88% of Weld County"

A 44-year-old Aurora resident was recently sentenced to 159 years in prison after he was caught hauling roughly 11 pounds of methamphetamine and 6,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

Carlos Gonzales-Del Hoyo was on parole for auto theft in November 2024 when drug task force personnel and a SWAT team pulled him over on Highway 34 in Greeley.

Carlos Gonzalez-Del Hoyo following his arrest in November 2024. 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office

"This defendant possessed enough fentanyl to kill 88% of Weld County's population if the drugs would have been disseminated in our community," Chief Deputy District Attorney for Weld County Michael Pirraglia stated in a press announcing the sentence. "This sentence reflects the extreme danger this defendant's large-scale trafficking posed to Weld County. His actions were profit-driven, and he preyed upon those with an addiction. We won't tolerate this type of destruction in our community. The Legislature has made clear that those who flood our communities with deadly narcotics must be held fully accountable, and we believe this sentence reflects that mandate."

Pills found by a police K9 inside the vehicle driven by Carlos Gonzalez-Del Hoyo in November 2024. Weld County Sheriff's Office

The Weld County Sheriff's Office credited the Weld County Drug Task Force's investigation for the arrest. The task force had begun investigating Gonzalez-Del Hoyo two months earlier. He reportedly sold drugs to undercover officers several times in those two months.

Task force investigators concluded Gonzalez-Del Hoyo was dealing narcotics throughout the region and not just in Weld County, WCSO stated in its press release about his arrest.

Colorado Department of Corrections

Gonzalez-Hoyo was convicted by a Weld County jury in January on six counts of felony drug distribution. He was sentenced March 3. He is still in the custody of the county jail as he awaits transfer to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

He mandatory release date from the DOC is in the year 2181.