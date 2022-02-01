Barry Morphew Murder Trial Moved Out Of Chaffee County

UPDATE: Remains of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew found in Moffat 3+ years after last seen

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) -- Barry Morphew's murder trial will be moved from Chaffee County to Fremont County. He is accused of murder in the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, who was reported missing after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother's Day 2020.

Her body has never been found and what happened remains a mystery.

"Because of the size of the community and the pervasive negative pretrial publicity since Suzanne Morphew's disappearance, the Court finds that a fair trial cannot take place in Chaffee County," officials stated. "This is a high profile case in a relatively small county with a small jury pool. The media saturation is high."

Family members said Barry Morphew was out of town in Denver when she disappeared. Last year, Barry Morphew told CBS4's Jamie Leary that he believes she was abducted.

Barry Morphew is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a corpse, possession of a deadly weapon and attempting to influence a public servant. He is represented by the Eytan Neilson firm.

Barry Morphew is out on bond ahead of his trial and allowed to leave Chaffee County to visit his daughters, but must wear an ankle monitor.