Judge In Murder Trial Of Barry Morphew Removes Himself

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) -- The judge who was overseeing the murder trial of Barry Morphew removed himself from the case Thursday.

The defense attorneys raised questions about a conflict of interest for Judge Patrick Murphy because of his relationship with a lawyer handling the case of Morphew's alleged girlfriend, Shoshona Darke. Darke may be called as a witness in the trial.

Barry Morphew (credit: Chaffee County)

Morphew is charged with murdering his wife -- Suzanne -- who disappeared in 2020. Her body has never been found.

Thursday's ruling could delay the trial but CBS affiliate KKTV reports the hope is to have a new judge appointed by the end of next week.