Police search for suspects who stole $10K gold chain from Colorado Mills jewelry store

By
Jennifer McRae
CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Lakewood are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a gold chain from a jewelry store in the Colorado Mills mall. Investigators said the gold chain from Zales is worth $10,000. 

zales2-theft-from-lakewood-pd-copy.jpg
Police in Lakewood say two suspects stole a $10,000 gold chain from Zales in the Colorado Mills mall.  Lakewood Police

Police have asked for help from the public in identifying the two men. According to investigators, police were called to the Zales jewelry store on Nov. 11 after the chain was stolen. 

zales-theft-lakewood-pd.jpg
One of the suspects wanted in a gold chain theft from Zales in the Colorado Mills mall.  Lakewood Police

Police said the store employee told investigators that the two men asked to look at a gold chain. When the employee handed them the chain, they ran off. Investigators said the two suspects may be wanted in connection with a similar theft from another jewelry store in the Denver metro area. 

zales1-theft-from-lakewood-pd.jpg
One of two suspects wanted in a gold chain theft from Zales in the Colorado Mills mall.  Lakewood Police

Anyone who may have information about the suspects is asked to call the Lakewood Police Theft Team at 303-987-7157 and reference Lakewood case LK25-34407.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

