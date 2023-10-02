Suspects wanted for stealing mail from Quail Run Apartments in Colorado Springs

The search is on for two suspects wanted for stealing mail from the Quail Run Apartments in Colorado Springs on two separate days last month. According to the United States Postal Service, the suspects stole mail from the apartments located at 1690 Dublin Blvd. in Colorado Springs on Sept. 7 and Sept. 25.

Security images of the suspects stealing mail from Quail Run Apartments located at 1690 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colo. USPS

The USPS is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, reference case number 4006297-MT.