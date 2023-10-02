Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspects wanted for stealing mail from Quail Run Apartments in Colorado Springs

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The search is on for two suspects wanted for stealing mail from the Quail Run Apartments in Colorado Springs on two separate days last month. According to the United States Postal Service, the suspects stole mail from the apartments located at 1690 Dublin Blvd. in Colorado Springs on Sept. 7 and Sept. 25. 

colorado-springs-mail-theft-2-male-suspect-from-usps-copy.jpg
Security images of the suspects stealing mail from Quail Run Apartments located at 1690 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colo.  USPS

The USPS is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. 

colorado-springs-mail-theft-1-female-suspect-from-usps-copy.jpg
Security images of the suspects stealing mail from Quail Run Apartments located at 1690 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colo.  USPS

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, reference case number 4006297-MT.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 2, 2023 / 3:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.